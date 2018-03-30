Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 3,819 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,872,000 after buying an additional 581,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fortive by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 821,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 423,247 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,910,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fortive by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,364,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 385,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,013,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,996,000 after purchasing an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $77.52 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $26,676.62, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

