Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $7.87 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $392.12 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $306.05 and a 1-year high of $435.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $36,211.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

