Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Holdings in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in Allegion by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,912.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $89.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 126.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $1,733,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,245.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $340,485.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,105.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

