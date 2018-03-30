XBiotech (XBIT) vs. Achaogen (AKAO) Financial Comparison

XBiotech (NASDAQ: XBIT) and Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Achaogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of XBiotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Achaogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

XBiotech has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achaogen has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XBiotech and Achaogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Achaogen 0 1 10 0 2.91

XBiotech currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.99%. Achaogen has a consensus target price of $23.78, indicating a potential upside of 83.61%. Given XBiotech’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe XBiotech is more favorable than Achaogen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XBiotech and Achaogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech N/A N/A -$33.15 million N/A N/A Achaogen $11.18 million 51.80 -$125.61 million ($3.17) -4.09

XBiotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Achaogen.

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and Achaogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech N/A -46.91% -44.34% Achaogen -1,124.10% -83.14% -52.31%

Summary

XBiotech beats Achaogen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating a range of different diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, Xilonix (MABp1), which is derived from a natural human immune response. The Company has also developed a True Human monoclonal antibody discovery platform and manufacturing system. Xilonix is a therapeutic antibody, which specifically neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1a). Its pipeline includes various human antibodies for treating diseases, such as cancer, vascular disease, inflammatory skin disease and diabetes. The Company has completed a Phase III study in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic colorectal cancer. It also investigated its lead product candidate in clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum (PG) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the development of antibacterial candidate C-Scape, an orally-administered combination of clavulanate and ceftibuten, which targets serious bacterial infections due to expanded spectrum beta-lactamases producing enterobacteriaceae; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to support plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

