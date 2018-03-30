XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 8.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $3.20 on Friday. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on XELB shares. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on XCel Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “XCel Brands (XELB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/xcel-brands-xelb-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc is a brand development and media company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, licensing, marketing, and direct to consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products, and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.