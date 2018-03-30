Xerox (XRX) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.09

Media stories about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xerox earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 44.7199555665217 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS upgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.72.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. 1,962,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,733. The company has a market capitalization of $7,329.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. Xerox has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

In other news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $40,056,823.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $4,550,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

