Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG) Insider Sells C$49,000.00 in Stock

Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG) insider Timothy David Gallagher sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

Timothy David Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Timothy David Gallagher sold 90,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Timothy David Gallagher sold 118,279 shares of Xtierra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$5,913.95.

On Monday, March 19th, Timothy David Gallagher bought 252,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

Shares of XAG stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.05. 66,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,381. Xtierra Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.81, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 15.48.

Xtierra Company Profile

Xtierra Inc is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in exploration and evaluation properties located in Mexico. The Company operates through segments, which include Canada and Mexico. The Company focuses on the development of precious and base metal projects. It holds mineral properties located in the Central Silver Belt of Mexico in the State of Zacatecas.

