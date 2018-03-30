Yadkin Financial (YDKN) & Wilshire Bancorp (WIBC) Head to Head Analysis

Yadkin Financial (NYSE: YDKN) and Wilshire Bancorp (NASDAQ:WIBC) are both financials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Yadkin Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Yadkin Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yadkin Financial and Wilshire Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yadkin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Yadkin Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wilshire Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Yadkin Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yadkin Financial and Wilshire Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yadkin Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wilshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Yadkin Financial and Wilshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yadkin Financial 18.40% 5.41% 0.75% Wilshire Bancorp 35.54% 12.58% 1.45%

Summary

Wilshire Bancorp beats Yadkin Financial on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yadkin Financial

Yadkin Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business operations through its subsidiary, Yadkin Bank, which is a chartered community bank that provides services in approximately 110 branches across North Carolina and South Carolina. Yadkin Bank provides banking, mortgage, investment and insurance services to businesses and consumers across the Carolinas. It operates through a segment, which is providing general commercial banking and financial services to individuals and businesses located in North Carolina and South Carolina, and to customers in various states through its Small Business Administration (SBA) lending program. It offers various loans, such as commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and government-guaranteed loans. The Company’s investment securities portfolio includes the United States Government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) obligations and securities guaranteed by the United States SBA. The Company’s primary source of funds is deposits.

About Wilshire Bancorp

Wilshire Bancorp, Inc. (Wilshire) is a bank holding company, which offers a range of financial products and services primarily through its subsidiary, Wilshire Bank (the Bank), a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has over 35 full-service branch offices in Southern California, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, New Jersey and the greater New York City metropolitan area. It also has approximately six loan production offices (LPOs) of which over four are utilized primarily for the origination of loans under the small business administration (SBA) lending program located in California, Colorado, Georgia and Washington, and approximately two are utilized primarily for the origination of residential mortgage loans located in Southern California. The Company has approximately $3.84 billion in total loans (net of deferred fees and including loans held-for-sale) and over $3.84 billion in deposits.

