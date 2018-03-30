Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Yamana Gold has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.7% annually over the last three years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.76. 7,736,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,946,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2,570.71, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.88. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

