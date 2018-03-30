Yescoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (YES)

Yescoin (CURRENCY:YES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Yescoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $5.00 worth of Yescoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yescoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yescoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00576927 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006139 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000592 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003364 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00089806 BTC.

About Yescoin

Yescoin (YES) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2017. The official website for Yescoin is yescoin.us. Yescoin’s official Twitter account is @yescoin.

Buying and Selling Yescoin

Yescoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Yescoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yescoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yescoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

