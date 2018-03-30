Insider Selling: Yext (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, March 27th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $387,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $368,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $386,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $363,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $326,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $322,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $352,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $373,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $369,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $336,600.00.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,657. Yext has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Yext by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/yext-inc-yext-ceo-howard-lerman-sells-30000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.