Yext (YEXT) Insider Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 20,361 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $241,685.07.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $155,125.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $151,125.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $135,875.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $134,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $146,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $155,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $152,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $140,875.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 981,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,657. Yext has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Yext by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YEXT. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

