Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Share Price

News coverage about Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yintech Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6057363256716 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

YIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Yintech Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yintech Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ YIN traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.47. 89,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.13, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.07. Yintech Investment has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.37 million for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 19.38%. research analysts anticipate that Yintech Investment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. Yintech Investment’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. The Company facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold, and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange.

