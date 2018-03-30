Yocoin (YOC) Price Reaches $0.0411

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded up 120.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange. Yocoin has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $45,600.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yocoin has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.01712870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004572 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015182 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001287 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Yocoin Profile

Yocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2015. Yocoin’s total supply is 171,583,900 coins and its circulating supply is 112,073,900 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org.

Yocoin Coin Trading

Yocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

