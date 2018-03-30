YPF (YPF) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

Media stories about YPF (NYSE:YPF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. YPF earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 47.3641564697201 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get YPF alerts:

Shares of YPF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 359,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,185. The company has a market capitalization of $8,503.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. YPF has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

YPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of YPF in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Santander upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. YPF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “YPF (YPF) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/ypf-ypf-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.