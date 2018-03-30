YY (YY) Short Interest Update

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,906 shares, an increase of 129.3% from the February 28th total of 522,059 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,156,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Instinet raised YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.46 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. YY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $105.20 on Friday. YY has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,520.64, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.33 million. YY had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 21.48%. sell-side analysts predict that YY will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in YY by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,064,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,376,000 after purchasing an additional 379,250 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in YY during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YY in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of YY in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning.

