Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Air (ALGT) to Announce $3.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. Allegiant Air reported earnings of $2.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Air will report full-year earnings of $10.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $16.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Air.

Get Allegiant Air alerts:

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.93. Allegiant Air had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $378.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Allegiant Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Allegiant Air in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Allegiant Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.64.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 17,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $2,774,975.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $294,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,093 shares of company stock valued at $47,479,452. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Air by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Air by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Air by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Air by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegiant Air by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.55. 129,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegiant Air has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $181.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,699.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Allegiant Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Air (ALGT) to Announce $3.02 Earnings Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/zacks-analysts-anticipate-allegiant-air-algt-to-announce-3-02-earnings-per-share.html.

About Allegiant Air

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Air (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.