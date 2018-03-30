Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. AngioDynamics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.13 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANGO. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,030. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $633.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities.

