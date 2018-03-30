Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages predict that EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. EnLink Midstream posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnLink Midstream.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 102,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 29,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,943. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2,740.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.75 and a beta of 2.58.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

