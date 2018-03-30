Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoPro (GPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). GoPro reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.75). GoPro had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRO. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on GoPro from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on GoPro from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $62,850.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,562.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon S. Zezima sold 14,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $83,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in GoPro by 958.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

