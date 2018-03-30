Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. HD Supply posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. HD Supply had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered HD Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.01 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. 1,258,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,738. HD Supply has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,039.01, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

