Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will report $72.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. Nanometrics reported sales of $59.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nanometrics will report full-year sales of $72.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.00 million to $291.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $313.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $315.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NANO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Nanometrics stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 195,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,845. Nanometrics has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.21, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 3,333 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $89,191.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 738,494 shares in the company, valued at $19,762,099.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 4,528 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,616 shares of company stock worth $2,346,883. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NANO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 268,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,486,000 after purchasing an additional 95,367 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

