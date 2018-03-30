Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce sales of $115.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth's Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Ruth's Hospitality Group posted sales of $105.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth's Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $115.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.14 million to $458.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $481.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $477.47 million to $486.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ruth's Hospitality Group.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Ruth's Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 310,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,283. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $760.86, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Ruth's Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ruth's Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

In other news, SVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments. As of December 25, 2016, the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment included 68 Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants and one Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant, and the franchise operations segment included 81 franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants.

