Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.91 Million

Analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post $978.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $967.90 million and the highest is $988.21 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $966.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $978.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $994.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.18 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Sally Beauty (SBH) traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,012. The company has a market cap of $2,042.93, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty Supply is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

