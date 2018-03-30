Zacks: Analysts Expect Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Adobe Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Adobe Systems reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe Systems will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adobe Systems.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Vetr downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.52 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $216.08 on Friday. Adobe Systems has a 52 week low of $128.20 and a 52 week high of $231.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $105,474.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Donna Morris sold 29,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,810,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,586 shares of company stock valued at $59,197,995. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Systems by 42.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

