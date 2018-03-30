Zacks: Analysts Expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (HMHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology posted earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.33 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMHC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of HMHC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. 73,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $931.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.64. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 25.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

