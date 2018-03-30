Zacks: Analysts Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. MSA Safety posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.62 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 23.91%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:MSA traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $83.24. 188,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $65.95 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,181.97, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

In other news, insider Kerry M. Bove sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $364,486.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $584,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,942 shares of company stock worth $1,257,437 over the last ninety days. 15.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 183,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

Mine Safety Appliances Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of products that protect people’s health and safety. The Company’s line of safety products is used by workers worldwide in the fire service, homeland security, oil and gas, construction and other industries, as well as the military.

