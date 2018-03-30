Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. B. Riley decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $45.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5,507.13, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $40.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. SSI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

