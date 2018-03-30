Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $608.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report sales of $608.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.39 million and the highest is $631.94 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $482.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $608.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $651.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.96.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,750 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,406,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Graney sold 777 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $116,511.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,677 shares of company stock worth $56,885,296. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.98. 1,527,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,297. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $106.03 and a twelve month high of $178.25. The stock has a market cap of $40,516.09, a PE ratio of 156.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

