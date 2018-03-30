Zacks: Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. VMware reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Gabelli downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on VMware from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $1,297,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $335,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $21,304,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $6,266,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VMware by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in VMware by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 604,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 58,758 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $49,813.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

About VMware

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

