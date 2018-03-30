Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,716. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $4,441.08, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $286.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Janet Hayes sold 9,034 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $466,696.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 97,965 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $5,310,682.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,621 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,104.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

