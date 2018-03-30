Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aegion Corp (AEGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $298.57 Million

Brokerages expect Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report $298.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aegion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.40 million and the lowest is $297.00 million. Aegion reported sales of $325.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aegion will report full year sales of $298.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aegion.

Get Aegion alerts:

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Aegion had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael D. White sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $96,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 267,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aegion (AEGN) traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. 92,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,097. Aegion has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $742.80, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-aegion-corp-aegn-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-298-57-million-updated.html.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegion (AEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.