Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVR, Inc. (NVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NVR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. NVR posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVR will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NVR.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $43.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $48.95 by ($5.54). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. NVR had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. UBS increased their price objective on NVR from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,437.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,119.25.

In other NVR news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 47 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,000.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,145.90, for a total value of $2,044,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,097 shares of company stock worth $3,373,063. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in NVR by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock traded down $177.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,800.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,152.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,028.99 and a 1-year high of $3,700.00.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

