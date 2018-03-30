Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. RCI Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RCI Hospitality.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RICK. BidaskClub raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ RICK) traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,628. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $278.42, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1,244.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth $234,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-rci-hospitality-holdings-inc-rick-to-announce-0-51-eps-updated.html.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is the country’s leading company in gentlemen’s clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Minneapolis, and other cities operate under brand names, such as “Rick’s Cabaret,” “XTC,” “Club Onyx,” “Vivid Cabaret,” “Jaguars” and “Tootsie’s Cabaret.” Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name “Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.” Investors are attracted by RCI’s strong cash flow, operating margins and local laws that create high barriers to entry in the gentlemen’s club business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.