Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc (BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $14.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer set a $350.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $340.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.07.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $75,324.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,808.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.65, for a total value of $1,922,518.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,631.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,512 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,414,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,812,000 after acquiring an additional 727,007 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,314,000 after acquiring an additional 199,140 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,249,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,286,000 after acquiring an additional 191,526 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 61.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 495,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,596,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,792,000 after acquiring an additional 139,529 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.82. 1,236,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $56,097.96, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $370.57.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

