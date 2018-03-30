Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.11 Million

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce sales of $321.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $327.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $321.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.19). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $482.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $305,347.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,888 shares of company stock worth $335,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,414. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $2,750.10, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

