Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will report $232.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.80 million. Ingevity posted sales of $218.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $232.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 244,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,874. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3,100.52, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

