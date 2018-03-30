Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monro Inc (MNRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Monro posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.94 million. Monro had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.13%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRO. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Monro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 57,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,778.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 57,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Monro by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Monro by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 329,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc, formerly Monro Muffler Brake, Inc, is engaged in the provision of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States. The Company provides a range of services on passenger cars, light trucks and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

