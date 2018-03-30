Zacks: Brokerages Expect SendGrid Inc (SEND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) will post $32.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SendGrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.96 million to $32.11 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SendGrid will report full-year sales of $32.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $174.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $177.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SendGrid.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray started coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SendGrid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:SEND traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 155,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71. SendGrid has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SendGrid during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc provides a digital communication platform. The Company’s platform enables businesses to engage with their customers through email. It offers three services: Email application programming interface (API), marketing campaigns and Expert services. Its email API service allows developers to use its API in their preferred development framework to leverage its platform to add email functionality to their applications.

