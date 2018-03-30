Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.45 Million

Equities analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to announce sales of $377.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.19 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $244.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $377.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $360.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million.

SLCA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. 2,203,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.86. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,175.38, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

In related news, Director Diane K. Duren bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,881.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $523,334.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in U.S. Silica by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 916,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,483,000 after purchasing an additional 481,067 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in U.S. Silica by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 644,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,460 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

