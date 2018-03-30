Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.24%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

VREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

VREX stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,351.36, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 3.16. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 366.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 375,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 294,777 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 247,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,832,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Medical and Industrial. The X-ray imaging system manufacturers use the Company’s components for medical imaging, cargo screening and border security, to detect, diagnose and protect.

