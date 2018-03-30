Zacks: HopFed Bancorp, Inc (HFBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given HopFed Bancorp an industry rank of 77 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get HopFed Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HFBC opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.56, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HopFed Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. HopFed Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. analysts expect that HopFed Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. HopFed Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 331,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of HopFed Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HopFed Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/zacks-hopfed-bancorp-inc-hfbc-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Heritage Bank USA, Inc (the Bank). The Bank is a Kentucky state chartered commercial bank based in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with branch offices in Kentucky and Tennessee. The business of the Bank primarily consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing such deposits in loans secured by single family residential real estate and investment securities, including United States Government and agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations (CMOs), and mortgage-backed securities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HopFed Bancorp (HFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HopFed Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HopFed Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.