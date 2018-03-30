Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,737.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $91.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 38,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,159,319.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,947,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,702,330.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,053,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

