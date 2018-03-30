Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

CNFR has been the subject of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Conifer in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Conifer in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Conifer has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%. sell-side analysts expect that Conifer will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Jamison Williams, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 348,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian J. Roney purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 311,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,765 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC owned about 6.28% of Conifer worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc is an insurance holding company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries, the Company offers insurance coverage in both specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It operates through two segments: commercial lines and personal lines. It is engaged in underwriting and marketing insurance coverage, and administering claims processing for such policies.

