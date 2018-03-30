Cybg (CBBYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “CYBG PLC provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offers savings accounts, telephone banking, insurance, investment management, loans, credit cards, cash management accounts, financial planning, mortgage and internet banking. The bank primarily provides its services through retail branches, business banking centres, direct and online banking. It operates under Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and B brands. CYBG PLC is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom. “

Get Cybg alerts:

OTCMKTS CBBYF opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Cybg has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-cybg-cbbyf-to-hold-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cybg (CBBYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.