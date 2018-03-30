Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DBS Group (DBSDY) to Hold

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBSDY. ValuEngine raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs raised DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

DBSDY stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $53,120.41, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides various commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

