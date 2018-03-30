Zacks Investment Research Lowers MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “MVC CAPITAL INC is a business development company traded on the New York Stock Exchange, under the listing symbol MVC and is advised by The Tokarz Group Advisers LLC. MVC provides long-term equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies in a variety of industries primarily located in the U.S. The investments can take the form of common and preferred stock (control and non-control investments) and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; senior and subordinated loans; or convertible securities. MVC serves as the lead investor for transactions, as well as a co-investor in companies along with other private equity sponsors. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

MVC stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. MVC Capital has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 41.20, a current ratio of 41.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 108.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MVC Capital news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $25,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 946,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,415.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 956,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,990.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 481,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 189,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 66,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc (MVCFS).

