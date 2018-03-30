Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Netflix (NFLX) to Hold

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Netflix's shares have vastly outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s efforts to attract viewers through investing in more regional programming is leading to robust addition of international subscribers. The company remains confident of adding more subscribers as the trend of binge viewing is catching up fast. Netflix now has 117.58 million subscribers globally. We believe continuing subscriber addition and expanding content portfolio are the key catalysts that will help Netflix to sustain growth going forward. However, increasing market spends and higher investments on original/acquired content will continue to hurt profitability, at least in the near term. Rising competition is also a major concern.”

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vetr raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.12 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Netflix stock opened at $295.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Netflix has a 1-year low of $138.66 and a 1-year high of $333.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130,483.95, a P/E ratio of 236.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 2,743 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $563,933.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,147 shares in the company, valued at $235,811.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 163,747 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $43,050,723.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,483.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,899 shares of company stock valued at $122,453,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,020.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

