Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tyler Technologies (TYL) to Hold

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.27.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $4.69 on Friday, reaching $210.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,615. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $152.00 and a 1 year high of $214.33. The firm has a market cap of $7,817.84, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $4,222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $316,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,582 shares of company stock valued at $23,816,504. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 116,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

