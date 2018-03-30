Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Visa (V) to Hold

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Visa’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company's key business drivers, payments volume, cross model volume and process transactions remained strong and stable across the globe. Numerous strategic acquisitions and alliances, technology upgrades and effective marketing have paved the way for its long-term growth that have led to consistent revenue growth over the past several years. Visa is well poised to gain from the growing electronic payment processing and strong international business. A solid balance sheet ensures effective capital deployment. Nevertheless, high client incentives, forex volatility are some of the headwinds.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr upgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.21.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,918,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,048. The firm has a market cap of $241,062.23, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Visa has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Visa by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

